The strict Wembley baggage rules that will affect Sunderland AFC and Charlton Athletic fans at the League One play-off final

Sunderland AFC and Charlton Athletic supporters will be the subject to some strict baggage regulations at Wembley this weekend.

Around 70,000 fans are set to pack into the national stadium on Sunday, May 26 as the Addicks and the Black Cats do battle in the League One play-off final.

And both sets of supporters will have to be careful when it comes to the baggage they attempt to bring into Wembley - with the stadium operating strict rules on what can and cannot be brought into the stadium.

Supporters are permitted to bring bags into the stadium, provided that it is no larger than an A4 piece of paper.

Bags allowed into Wembley stadium must not exceed these maximum dimensions: height 297mm (11.7 inches); width 210mm (8.27 inches); depth 210mm (8.27 inches).

There are medical exemptions to this rule, with any supporters requiring baggage larger than this size urged to contact Wembley directly ahead of the game.

As well as restrictions on baggage, the stadium also prohibit certain items from being brought in.

These include everyday items such as umbrellas, sports bottles, laptops and marker pens.

A full list of items prohibited from being brought into Wembley Stadium is as follows: frisbees and similar items, dangerous or hazardous items, illegal substances, explosives or ammunition; fireworks, knives, blades or other weapons, firearms, scooters, skateboards or other skates, laser devices, smoke canisters, signs or items with corporate or inappropriate branding, unauthorised fliers, spray paint, large industrial style "permanent" marker pens, prams / push chairs (will be assessed for each event), transmitting devices, professional cameras & recording devices (this applies to cameras that have interchangeable lenses), large suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, water bottles (need to have the ability to decant), illegal charity collection utensils, motor bike helmets, umbrellas, darts, hampers and cold boxes, air horns, alcohol and animals (except service dogs & guide dogs).