Earlier today the Echo ran a series of polls asking Sunderland supporters who they would play against an in form Donny side, who have won their last four league games. Scroll down to see how fans voted and the team they want to start.

1. Goalkeeper: Jon McLaughlin The first-choice shot-stopper has started every league game for the Black Cats this season. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Right-back: Luke O'Nien O'Nien has started Sunderland's last 11 league games at right-back and received 67 per cent of the votes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Centre-back: Jimmy Dunne Following Sunderland's defensive horror show against Coventry, 73 per cent of the fans who voted said they'd recall Dunne to face Doncaster at the Stadium of Light. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Centre-back: Jack Baldwin Baldwin's place could be under threat after Sunderland conceded five last time out. Still, 48 per cent of fans who voted said they'd keep the defender in the side, marginally more than Alim Ozturk and Tom Flanagan. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more