'The referee should be banned!': Sunderland fans react as Alim Ozturk's red card against Portsmouth is overturned

Sunderland defender Alim Ozturk has seen his red card against Portsmouth overturned - yet the general feeling among Black Cats supporters is one of frustration.

The 26-year-old centre-back was shown a straight red for a challenge on Pompey's Gareth Evans midway through the second half, the EIGHTH time Sunderland have been reduced to 10 men this season.

Three of those decisions have now been rescinded, after the Black Cats also submitted successful appeals following Max Power's red card at Walsall and Chris Maguire's dismissal against Luton.

On the Ozturk decision, an FA spokesperson said: "Alim Öztürk’s suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission today.

"The Sunderland AFC defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity in the first leg of the EFL League One Play-off Semi-final against Portsmouth on Saturday."

But while many fans were pleased that the Turkish defender will be available for the game at Fratton Park, there was also a sense of unjust after Sunderland were forced to play the last 23 a man short.

Here's how some Black Cats supporters reacted on social media:

@Alisafc2017: So @EFL when are you going to start disciplining referees that make horrendous decisions. Thats 3 reds overturned this season by #safc that could very well have affected promotion and put the future of the club in trouble

@twangmackem: Does this not say summit about the level and quality of refereeing in this league. We've had loads of reds overturned this season

@carlmcmanus811: Now that’s annoying because with 10 men against Pompey we had momentum we could of gone on to get 1-2 more and put the tie to bed!! In this instance the referee should be fined or banned!!

@justt_thinking: Glad it’s been overturned but probably cost us scoring another, refereeing in this league is horrendous

@DanielJenks89: The third overturned this season. Stinks to high heaven the refereeing standards in this league and further down

@iamdougroper: Glad to hear Ozturk has had his red card overturned but the fact is that is 3 reds we’ve had rescinded this season which shows how dire the refereeing is.

@goldys_logic: The ref from other night was the same one who let a couple of Ozturk fouls go against Doncaster. That’s clouded his judgement in my opinion. Poor as we’ve dropped points/been restricted because of these decisions.

@adamguest: We did so well to keep it at 1-0 but what is so frustrating is that if we'd kept 11 men on we could have got a 2nd or 3rd. Disappointing.

@jack_ross_fan: Ozturks red card has been rescinded. No surprise there. He will be available for the game against Portsmouth this Thursday and the game at Wembley if we get there