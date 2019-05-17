The photos all Sunderland fans will love after silencing Portsmouth supporters to reach Wembley

Sunderland fans celebrate.
Sunderland players and fans celebrate at the final whistle as they reach Wembley again.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see a delighted Mackem contingent on the south coast.

Max Power and Will Grigg celebrate.

Players applaud fans.

Lee Cattermole gets fiery with a Portsmouth fan.

Delight.

Mackem delight.

Sunderland celebrates.

Players and manager celebrate.

Grant Leadbitter and Max Power

Luke O'Nien was delighted.

The gaffer shows his passion.

