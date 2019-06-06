The key summer transfer window dates and rules that Sunderland and their League One rivals must be aware of

The transfer market has swung open, with Sunderland and their League One rivals already linked with a host of players.

And while the Black Cats are yet to make their first foray into the market, they look set for a busy summer with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected.

Jack Ross will need to be aware of these transfer window rules

But when will Jack Ross need to have finalised his business by? And what rules should be be aware of?

We take an in-depth look at the transfer window dates and rules that will affect Sunderland this summer:

When does the 2019 summer transfer window open for League One clubs?

The summer transfer window is already open, with the trading period officially beginning on May 16th.

Teams are now free to buy and sell players, although many deals won’t be formally completed until the end of June or start of July due to contractual circumstances.

Many League One clubs have already completed deals this summer having taken advantage of the early weeks of the window.

When does the 2019 summer transfer window close for League One clubs?

This year will see the Premier League and Championship clubs have a separate transfer deadline to those clubs in League One and League Two.

August 8 will be the deadline for teams in the top two tiers, while Sunderland and their League One rivals will have until September 2 to complete deals.

The changes were approved by the EFL earlier this year after consulting with the clubs.

What about deals with teams overseas?

Deals with overseas teams become slightly more complex and depend on when the buying club’s transfer window open.

For example, while Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell Lamine Kone to Strasbourg, it cannot be officially completed until the French window opens on June 11.

And no cross-border deals can be completed until the FIFA Transfer Matching System opens on June 9.

Should a nation’s window open past September 2, then Sunderland would still be able to sell players to those clubs.

When can Sunderland sign free agents?

Sunderland can sign free agents now, should they have already been marked to be released by their current clubs.

However, due to contract lengths, most deals aren’t officially completed until July 1 - even if they are announced before.

The Black Cats can also sign free agents after September 2.

And what about loan players?

The deadline for loan signings is the same as for permanent signings - meaning the Black Cats must complete all loan signings by September 2.

Players are free to join or leave clubs on loan at any time from the window opening.

Can any players be signed after transfer deadline day?

In short, yes.

Free agents can be signed after the deadline on September 2 while clubs will also be able to complete deals in the hours following the window closing should they submit a deal sheet - as the Black Cats did with Will Grigg last season.