The inside track on Charlton Athletic and what Sunderland can expect from Lee Bowyer's side at Wembley

Sunderland face a winner-takes-all match against Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final this weekend - but what can they expect from the Addicks?

We caught up with Charlton Live pundit Lewis Catt to get the inside track on Lee Bowyer's side ahead of Sunday's huge clash at Wembley Stadium:

Q1. Sunderland fans have heard a lot about Lyle Taylor after their attempts to sign him last summer, but which other Charlton players should they be aware of?

LC: "​Lyle Taylor won our player of the year and has been a fantastic addition to the squad but we have also been blessed with a number of great signings with little to no budget.

"Krystian Bielik and Josh Cullen were not named in the EFL League One team of the season but I think you would struggle to find better midfielders in the division.

"Bielik, though traditionally a centre-half, has played more of a defensive midfield role for Charlton this season, a role in which he has thrived and made his own.

"Josh Cullen has also been a brilliant addition, coming third in our player of the season awards, and has become a bit of a crowd favourite being recognised for his work rate and consistent excellent performances.

"The award night was so competitive that star midfielder Joe Aribo missed out on an award. Aribo has really found his form this season, notching 10 goals and three assists in all competitions this season."

Q2. Charlton have changed from a back four to a back three this season, but how is Lee Bowyer likely to set up and approach the game on Sunday? ​

LC: The Addicks have traditionally lined up with a back four with a defensive midfielder sitting at the base of a narrow diamond, but have been able to lean on a new 5-3-2 system by pulling Kyrstian Bielik into the back four and pushing Chris Solly or Anfernee Dijksteel and Ben Purrington out to wing-backs.

If Aiden McGeady is fit then I imagine there is a possibility of going with the 5 at the back to try and keep him contained.

Q3. Charlton lost striker Karlan Grant in January but still finished the season strongly. How have they managed to cope with his departure?

LC: "​To lose Karlan when we did was extremely disappointing, we only had a few days left of the window and I think we hoped he would hold on until the end of the season but ultimately the lure of playing in the Premier League proved too strong and he moved on to Huddersfield.

"The week after Karlan departed we lost at Fleetwood Town and I think we all thought that we would maybe be at risk of falling away from the pack but this didn't happen.

"Only one defeat followed away at Oxford on Good Friday. Lyle Taylor has carried a lot of the burden in terms of goals but the new found form of Igor Vetokele at the tail end of the season has really excited the Addicks fans.

"Igor did pick up an injury and missed the two legs against Doncaster but hopefully he will be fit and ready for this weekend.

"Midfielders have also been called on to take some of the pressure off Taylor with Joe Aribo, Ben Reeves, Josh Cullen all getting involved higher up the pitch."

Q4. Both meetings between the two sides have been tight this season, what have you made of the Black Cats in those two games?

LC: ​"It seems like a long time ago we were at the Stadium of Light for our first game of the campaign, we couldn't fill a bench and we were starting short of fitness Darren Pratley. What followed I didn't quite expect.

"The Addicks actually really impressed me and I felt hard done by leaving the Stadium of Light empty handed.

"The game at The Valley was another tight affair. I think we have been unlucky not to beat Sunderland this season but they are a very good side.

"I was quite shocked actually at the decline in form at the end of the season as I was pretty sure, with the games in hand, they would creep in to second place.

"It looks like Josh Maja leaving has had quite a big effect on end of season form and it looks as if Will Grigg hasn't quite got firing on all cylinders yet.

"Sunderland do have the experience of the likes of Grant Leadbitter, Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady to call on, names you probably wouldn't expect to see playing in League One."

Q5. Apart from the result, Sunderland fans enjoyed their trip to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final earlier this year, how are Charlton fans feeling ahead of the game at the national stadium?

LC: "​It’s our first trip to the new Wembley Stadium and our first visit since 1998 as you well know!

"What better way to return to the famous turf of Wembley than against your 'greatest game' opponents. It will be a really special occasion for all and it's nothing short of what our fans deserve in my opinion.

"It has been extremely difficult to support this club over the last five years and Lee Bowyer, Johnnie Jackson and the squad have really bought the feel good factor back to SE7.

"It's really beginning to feel like our Charlton again, despite Roland Duchatelet dragging out the sale of the club. I think all Charlton fans will be hoping a win this weekend could spark the start of his exit for good."

Q6. And finally, what's your score prediction for the game?

LC: "​Very tough game to call. League form suggests we have the edge but Sunderland have the advantage of a Wembley trip already this season.

"Too close to call so lets say a repeat of 1998? 4-4 AET?

"Realistically I can see this going beyond the 90 minutes so I will say 2-2 and whatever happens in extra time happens."