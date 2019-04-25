The full injury news from Sunderland and Portsmouth camps ahead of crunch League One fixture

Have your say

Jack Ross and Kenny Jackett are both able to draw on near fully fit squads for the crunch promotion clash this Saturday.

Both teams need to win to apply pressure on second-placed Barnsley as the regular season enters the final week.

Ross has been boosted by the return of a number of squad players to training, though significant changes to his squad are unlikely.

"We've got more players back to training this week, we've obviously not been on the grass that much because we played Monday, so it's a shorter week," Ross said.

"It's only really Duncan Watmore who remains out.

"Dylan [McGeouch], Reece [James] and Adam [Matthews] have returned to training but have obviously only had a couple of days.

"In fairness the last couple of games I think by and large we've done a lot of good things within the game.

"But it's nice to be heading back towards a near fully-fit squad."

Ross is also confident that Will Grigg can make an impact between now and the end of the season.

The January signing has been on the bench for the last two games as he manages an ankle problem.

"He's OK," Ross said.

"We've not trained as much late so it means he's out there with you.

"It's not been ideal, it's been a bit of a stop-start season for him.

"But he's still someone who could play an important part over the final few games given his goalscoring record."

Kenny Jackett remains without long-term absentee Jack Whatmough, with Christian Burgess to continue at centre-back.

The only other concern is loanee Omar Bogle, who will be missing on Saturday but could still feature before the season is over.

"[Bogle’s injury] is improving and improving quickly," Jackett said.

“He obviously won’t be fit for Saturday. We will see if he can make next week.

“Time is possibly against him but the early signs of the injury are better and are good, which is great for us.

“He has just moved off the crutches now. He is at Portsmouth having his rehab.”