The EFL play-off trend that Sunderland will be hoping to maintain at Portsmouth tonight

Sunderland travel to Portsmouth this evening with an EFL play-off trend that they'll be hoping to maintain.

Jack Ross' hold a mere 1-0 advantage heading into the second-leg courtesy of Chris Maguire's stunner at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

But much of the noise from the South Coast has warned the Black Cats that the semi-final is far from over as they compete for another final at Wembley.

However, should Sunderland ride an expected Pompey onslaught at Fratton Park, they will maintain a unlikely pattern.

In League Two and Championship, the play-off finalists have already been decided - and they've all followed in similar fate - by playing the second-leg away from home.

Newport County were held at home to Mansfield Town in the first-leg before heading to Field Mill - winning on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate.

Twenty four hours later, Tranmere, after winning the first-leg 1-0 at home, earned a 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers to progress to the final.

In the Championship, Aston Villa seen off West Brom 2-1 at Villa Park, and despite losing in normal time, progressed on penalties at the Hawthorns.

And last but not least, Derby County turned over a 1-0 deficit against Leeds United to 4-2 at Elland Road - 4-3 on aggregate.

No pressure, Sunderland... and Doncaster Rovers!