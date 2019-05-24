The Charlton XI Lee Bowyer looks set to pick after big selection hint - and what Sunderland can expect from each player Lee Bowyer has dropped a big hint on his selection for Sunday, admitting he'll go with a 'proven side' that has got him to Wembley over the course of the season. So who is set to get the nod and what should Sunderland expect? 1. Dillon Phillips (GK) Stepped up to number one after the excellent Jed Steer returned to parent club Aston Villa in January. Relatively inexperienced but the penalty hero at the Valley. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Anfernee Dijksteel (RB) A big call for Bowyer. Veteran and regular Chris Solly is fit again but Dijksteel finished the season well and his pace suits the diamond system. pa Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer (CB) Proven operator at his peak. Lee Bowyer has said the defender will leave should they fall short on Sunday, with Championship suitors certain. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Naby Sarr (CB) French defender has thrived this year and looks set for a bright future. Can bring it out from the back and start attacks. pa Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4