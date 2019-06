We take a look at 17 of the former Black Cats available as free agents this summer - would any of them be welcomed back at the Stadium of Light?

1. Paul McShane The ex-Manchester United youngster spent just a solitary season with the Black Cats before being shipped out on loan to Hull City. His most recent employers were Reading, but they wont be extending his current deal. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jonny Williams Impressive against the Black Cats in a brief cameo for Charlton Athletic at Wembley, Williams is now a free agent after leaving the Valley - and has Championship sides waiting in line. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jon Stead While his spell on Wearside may not have gone to plan, Stead made an impact at several clubs lower down the pyramid. Hell likely have a number of suitors this summer after leaving Notts County. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Danny Collins For Brazil he should play, Danny Collins! The experienced defender is now a free agent having left Grimsby Town this summer - despite featuring regularly in the 2018/19 season. Getty Buy a Photo

