The departures of Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek leaves the Black Cats on the lookout for a new stopper – but could any of these free agents fit the bill? Scroll down and click through the pages to see 13 free agents available this summer. Would you sign any of them?

1. Ben Garratt The promising youngster left Crewe after a failure to agree fresh terms and would be an astute addition - given his reputation as one of the best up-and-coming goalkeepers outside the Premier League.

2. Frank Fielding Released by Bristol City this summer, Fielding was once tipped for England but is now looking to revive his career. He would provide competition for McLaughlin, but may want assurances on first-team football.

3. David Marshall While still in talks with Hull City over a new deal, Marshall could be available for nothing this summer if a new deal cant be agreed. This would be some coup, but is perhaps an unlikely option.

4. Lee Burge Coventry Citys number one for most of last year, Burge undoubtedly has the quality to perform in League One - but may not be happy playing second fiddle to McLaughlin.

