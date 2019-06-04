The 11 Sunderland AFC club legends set to be honoured this summer in new initiative Sunderland AFC are to set to honour 11 club legends this summer as their brand new hall of fame is launched – but which players are set to be honoured? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the first group to be inducted into the hall of fame: 1. Charlie Buchan The striker remains the Black Cats' all-time record league scorer after his nine seasons on Wearside. He later played for Arsenal and Leyton in a goal-laden career. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Bobby Gurney Another prolific goalscorer, Gurney spent his entire senior career with Sunderland and remains the club's all-time record goalscorer. He was with the Black Cats for 25 years and earned a solitary England cap. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Niall Quinn Player, manager and chairman - Quinn has done it all at Sunderland. The popular Irishman formed a prolific partnership with Kevin Phillips and is well-deserving of a place in the hall of fame. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Jimmy Montgomery A key member of the FA Cup-winning side of 1973, Montgomery's fine double save kept Leeds United at bay as Sunderland sealed the silverware. The goalkeeper remains the club's record appearance holder. JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3