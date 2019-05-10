Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady returns to training in time for Portsmouth play-off tie

Aiden McGeady has returned to training at the Academy of Light, handing Jack Ross a major boost going into the League One play-off clash against Portsmouth.

The winger has missed the last couple of weeks as he manages a fractured foot suffered against Accrington Stanley at the start of April.

Ross said at his press conference on Thursday afternoon that he hoped to see McGeady return to the training pitches at the Academy of Light today and the winger was part of the squad training, the club posting pictures to their Twitter account.

It is a major boost for the Black Cats ahead of the play-off semi-final first leg against Pompey at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 7.30pm).

Speaking on Thursday, Ross said: "He will train tomorrow.

"That has been a conscious decision. He possibly could have trained today but this extended break he has been able to have has been of real benefit to him.

"Ideally he would have another two, three or four weeks of rest to allow him to heal, but he's certainly benefited from it.

"He feels good and is looking forward to the game."