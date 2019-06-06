Sunderland’s hopes of bringing Celtic winger Lewis Morgan back to the Stadium of Light next season have been dashed.

The 22-year-old wideman is determined to force his way into Neil Lennon’s new-look Celtic side having returned to Scotland following a six-month loan spell on Wearside.

Morgan made 22 appearances for the Black Cats, impressing with his ability to beat a defender but he lacked consistency and his finishing frustrating.

Former Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan in action.

Jack Ross, though, would have been keen to see the midfielder return to the Stadium of Light but Morgan has told the Scottish press that he is keen to try and make his mark at Celtic.

Morgan said: “He (Neil Lennon) gave my agent a ring and spoke to him.

“It has been quite a quick turnover for him and I am sure he has been busy.

“The club have done really well, getting the treble Treble which is obviously unprecedented, so I am looking forward to going back in and working with him.

“The aim is to play, it always has to be the aim. Being part of things week in and week out is what you want to do.

“If you can get into that Celtic team then hopefully you can be part of things with Scotland as well.

“Of course there is big competition. I knew when signing for the club that it was going to be like that.

“But I am looking at it in the way that it helps everyone improve if we are fighting over two spots.”

Morgan is looking to follow in the footsteps of previous youngsters at Celtic who have gone out on loan.

He added: “They went out and improved by playing week in and week out and getting games in their legs. Then they went back and really pushed for the team.

“That’s what I am aiming to do now. I didn’t want to do it this way. I wanted to go and play straight away.

“But I had a great six months down the road and I am excited to come back up.”