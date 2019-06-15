Ex-Sunderland striker Connor Shields is reportedly set to sign for National League outfit Aldershot Town.

A report from Football Insider revealed the 21-year-old forward has agreed a deal to join the Shots on a free transfer.

Shields spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic and will now make the long journey south to Hampshire to join the reprieved National League side.

It was announced earlier this week that he would be leaving Sunderland when the club revealed its retained list.