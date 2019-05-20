Sunderland set to honour FA Cup winning captains Bobby Kerr and Raich Carter in Hall of Fame

Sunderland AFC have confirmed the next two players to be honoured in their new hall of fame.

The brainchild of club historian Rob Mason, the Black Cats are set to honour a number of memorable figures from the club's past in a brand new hall of fame.

A host of club legends are set to honoured at its launch on June 14, with 11 Sunderland heroes inducted during its inaugural year.

The first three inductees - legendary defender Charlie Hurley, former striker Niall Quinn and club founder James Allan - were unveiled before the play-off semi-final clash with Portsmouth.

And Mason has now revealed that Bobby Kerr and Raich Carter are both set to join the trio as some of the first players to be honoured under the club's new initiative.

Both players lifted the FA Cup for the Black Cats, remaining the only players to do so, and Mason believes both are fitting inductees.

Speaking to safc.com, the club historian said: "Raich Carter and Bobby Kerr were cup winning captains in 1937 and 1973, and of course all of Wearside hopes that next weekend the Lads can triumph at Wembley once more.

"Skipper of the glorious 1973 FA Cup winners, Bobby Kerr will attend the Hall of Fame dinner along with Quinn and Hurley.

"Receiving the award on behalf of Carter, who died in 1994, will be his son, also called Raich Carter.

"In the opinion of many, Carter was the finest footballer ever to represent the club.

"The scorer of the second goal in the 3-1 cup final win in 1937, Carter had scored 31 times the previous season as he helped Sunderland to a sixth league title.

"One of England’s greatest ever inside-forwards his cup win with Derby in 1946 made him the only man to win the FA Cup on either side of World War Two.

"At 5’4” Kerr remains the smallest player to captain an FA Cup winning team.

"A sensation when he came onto the scene in 1966-67 with seven goals in ten games (including two in a derby victory), Kerr’s career was halted by a broken leg suffered in a cup-tie against Leeds United."

Tickets for the unveiling of the hall of fame in June are available from safc.com, with prices from £75+VAT.