Sunderland's promotion rivals Barnsley hint at shock injury boost ahead of crunch fixtures

Barnsley could be set to welcome Kieffer Moore back into their ranks ahead of the crunch Easter weekend fixtures.

Moore has been one of the best centre-forwards in the division this season, scoring 16 goals.

He has been sidelined since February 9th after suffering concussion in a collision with Gillingham defender Gabriel Zakuani.

Further medical advice had originally led Barnsley to rule Moore out for the rest of the season.

However, a video posted on the club's twitter account has suggested that he could return to the squad today.

Barnsley face Shrewsbury at 3pm before travelling to Plymouth Argyle on Monday.

Daniel Stendel's side currently have a two-point advantage on Sunderland, though the Black Cats have one more game to play.

Moore's return would give Barnsley the option of reprising his hugely successful partnership with Cauley Woodrow.