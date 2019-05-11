Sunderland's Aiden McGeady discusses his injury setback and Wembley hopes ahead of Portsmouth clash

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady insists he's benefited from an extended break ahead of tonight's play-off semi-final first leg against Portsmouth.

McGeady, 33, is continuing to manage a fractured foot which he sustained during last month's 3-0 victory at Accrington Stanley.

Since then, McGeady has started three league games for the Black Cats, against Doncaster Peterborough and Portsmouth, before missing the trips to Fleetwood and Southend to help him recover.

And the Republic of Ireland international, who has netted 11 league goals this campaign, says he's ready to battle through the pain.

"I feel slightly better now having trained less," McGeady told the club's matchday programme. "The most important thing for this injury is rest and trying to get myself right.

"There are obviously a couple of massive games in the play-offs and then hopefully a final to come after that. It's an exciting time and a part of the season I want to be involved in.

"We've got two play-off games and then hopefully a final. It's where we want to get to and hopefully, we can get ourselves into a position where we are looking forward to another trip to Wembley.

"Of course it was massively disappointing not to go up automatically because it was in our own hands.

"We have no one else to blame but ourselves and I think you have to say well done to Luton and Barnsley because they were probably a bit more consistent over the course of a season in terms of getting those victories."

McGeady also thinks it's an advantage to play the first leg at the Stadium of Light, and hopes the Black Cats can get off to a fast start in the tie.

"We're at home the first leg and we need to use that to our advantage," he said.

"Hopefully we can get a good result and that will stand us in good stead when we go down there next week.

"I think it's a bonus to have the first leg at home because it gives us the opportunity to have a good start and get a good result. Then there will be pressure on them next Thursday."