We compiled a list of 40 of the sweetest Sunderland goals from the modern era.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our comprehensive list (in no particular order).

A sublime touch to control the ball followed by a right-footed thunder-blaster from 30-yards out. Cattermoles greatest ever goal. Sunderland drew the game 2-2.

1-1 with 15 minutes to go. Sunderland win a free-kick on the edge of their rivals penalty area. Up steps Richardson to slam home one of the best goals the Stadium of Light has ever seen to win the game.

We all know the story: from the banks of the River Wear Edwards lashes home with his right foot from quite a distance to secure Sunderland's return to the Premier League.

Again, 1-1 against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light, the ball falls to Jozy Altidore, Borini takes it off his heels and smashes a winner into the net with his right foot.

Hes round the goalkeeper, hes done it! - Ji twinkled around Man Citys defence to score a last minute goal against oil-rich Man City on New Years Day - cue one of the maddest celebrations the Stadium of Light has ever seen.

Despite the wind and rain, Gardner stepped up to hammer a curling free-kick past a bemused looking Ali Al Habsi.

20 mins in with the scores at 0-0, the ball falls to Campbell who touches it up in the air before looping a right-footed volley from 25-yards past a hapless goalkeeper.

WIth seconds left in the first-half Defoe lashes home a left-footed volley from the Gods - so good he made himself cry!

Murphy made Wigan pay when he rifled a 25-yard strike in off the bar. Stunning.