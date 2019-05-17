Sunderland reveal Wembley allocation and key ticket information ahead of League One play-off final

Have your say

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 37,700 tickets for the League One play-off final at Wembley next Sunday.

The Black Cats will face either Charlton Athletic or Doncaster Rovers for a chance to seal their immediate return to the Championship.

Tickets will go on sale to supporters at midday TODAY.

Season card holders, as well as club UK and international members, will be able to guarantee one seat each providing they purchase before 8.30am on Monday morning.

At 9am on Monday the sale will then move into phase two.

Season card holders, UK and international members will then be able to purchase up to six additional tickets until 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Should there still be availability, further communication regarding phase three will follow.

Sunderland will again be using the ticketmaster service for the final.

Anyone who activated their account before the Checkatrade Trophy final will not have to do so again.

The ticket prices are as follows:

Cat 1 - £80 Adults, £60 Young Adult, £40 Concession

Cat 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 Young Adult, £31 Concession

Cat 3 - £56 Adults, £42 Young Adult, £28 Concession

Cat 4 - £52 Adults, £39 Young Adult, £26 Concession

Cat 5 - £40 Adults, £30 Young Adult, £20 Concession

Cat 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 Young Adult, £15 Concession

Supporters will also have to pay a £2.40 booking fee and a £2.50 postage charge.

Supporters are advised to email any quieries to wembley@safc.com.