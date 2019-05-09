Sunderland record biggest crowd outside Premier League as EFL attendances reach 60-year high

Sunderland recorded the highest attendance outside England's top-flight in the 2018/19 season as EFL figures rose to a 60-year high.

Over 18.3 million people attended league fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two this term, an average of over 11,000 supporters per game, according to figures released by the EFL.

It is the highest total since the 1958/59 season, when attendances topped 18.8m, while EFL clubs recorded a 1.6 per cent increase compared to the 2017/18 campaign.

Sunderland recorded the highest EFL attendance in the 2018/19 season when 46,039 attended the Black Cats' Boxing Day clash against Bradford at the Stadium of Light.

A total of 41,129 were present for Sunderland's home clash with Portsmouth last month, while a record 85,021 watched the Checkatrade Trophy final between the Black Cats and Pompey at Wembley in March.

EFL Chief Executive, Shaun Harvey, said: “It is a significant achievement by all 72 EFL Clubs to continue the trend of increasing attendances across the EFL and achieve a 60-year high. It is clear from this analysis that EFL Clubs are finding new, innovative ways to attract new supporters while also improving the matchday experience for those fans who regularly attend week in, week out.

“The rise in matchday attendance is set against a backdrop of increasing viewing options for all football fans. iFollow is providing an alternative option for those supporters who can’t attend games, but the product EFL Clubs have been turning out on the pitch has brought supporters back through the turnstiles.”