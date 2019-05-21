Sunderland provide phase three Wembley update as extra tickets are made available for Charlton clash

Sunderland have confirmed that extra tickets have been made available for Sunday's League One play-off final against Charlton at Wembley.

The club announced this morning that a 'very limited number of tickets' are available for stage three of the ticket process, following the season card holder and membership priority sales period.

Sunderland initiated phase three of the process at 9am on Tuesday morning, meaning supporters who were previously registered and eligible to purchase a ticket for the Chectkatrade Trophy final can now buy a ticket for Sunday's match.

The club have since announced that supporters who are eligible for phase three can purchase up to SIX tickets per customer number.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.