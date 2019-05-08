Sunderland midfielder reflects on Portsmouth penalty miss for the first time and a key lesson learned

Lee Cattermole hopes that Sunderland will now get the chance to finish the season with a win at Wembley.

The influential midfielder missed a penalty in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth in March, and hopes he and his team-mates can get the chance to bounce back from that at the end of this month.

Cattermole, insists, however, that he has moved on from that heartache and is an upbeat mood ahead of the play-offs.

“I’ve moved on from that. I was gutted because I really enjoyed the game," he said.

"It was a brilliant game and I felt good, I felt strong. “It never even entered my head to miss the penalty. I never thought I’d miss it.

“It was disappointing but hopefully we’ll go back there, eh?"

The 31-year-old could be called into penalty action again over the next weeks and if he is, a valuable lesson has been learned.

“I don’t know [if I'd take one]," he said.

"I’ll see how I feel.

“The only thing I was disappointed with is that I was getting cramp in my groins and I’ve never felt my legs like that. When I was walking, I felt like I couldn’t stand up straight – my legs were going. It was so hot on the day as well.

“That was the only thing I was a little bit disappointed with – I maybe should have got my legs rubbed in that time (between the end of extra-time and penalties), I maybe should have jogged up rather than walking up, but I was just so focused [on taking the penalty].

“I just thought at the time was that a bit silly? We had lads who had come on and were a bit fresher but it wasn’t [to be], and itt wasn’t the worst penalty you’ve ever seen."

Cattermole also believes that the experience of that final could benefit the side who comes out of this semi final on top.

“It was more of a party-party atmosphere but the winner of our tie has got the experience of having been there before," he said.

"I wonder if that plays a part.”