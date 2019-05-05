Sunderland linked with Wigan defender if they win promotion from League One

While Sunderland's divisional status for next season remains uncertain, the seasonal transfer rumour mill is starting to pick up speed.

The Black Cats face a two-legged clash with Portsmouth in the next two weeks, when Jack Ross' side will bid to reach the League One play-off final on Sunday, May 26.

But while a return to the Championship remains in the balance, reports suggest Sunderland are already eyeing up potential signings who could prepare them for the second tier.

Wigan defender Cedric Kipre is one of the first names to be linked with a move to Wearside ahead of the summer window, with the Sunday People claiming Sunderland will target the 22-year-old if they win promotion.

Kipre, 22, joined Wigan from Motherwell on a three-year deal last summer and has made 36 Championship appearances for the Latics this term.

Paul Cook's side fended off relegation from the second tier this campaign after winning promotion to the Championship in 2018.

Sunderland found negotiations tricky when trying to sign striker Will Grigg from Wigan in January, though, before finally getting the deal over the line.