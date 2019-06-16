Sunderland are set to reignite their interest in non-league hotshot Josh Koroma – according to reports.

The Leyton Orient frontman, who helped his side to the National League title last season, was linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light in January.

Koroma was one of a number of names reportedly eyed by Jack Ross before a deal for Will Grigg was sealed, with claims a £200,000 bid was submitted.

But while a deal for the youngster failed to materialise in the winter transfer window, the Sun claim that Sunderland could launch a renewed bid for the striker over the summer months.

The report, however, suggests that there will be intense interest in the 20-year-old – with Championship duo Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town also keen on a summer swoop.

Indeed, the Terriers are thought to have already made a £300,000 offer for the striker, which was turned down by the O’s.

It is thought that Orient’s asking price for the forward is around £500,000 after a season which saw him net 11 times in 39 appearances.

Koroma is the latest striker to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light as Ross looks to bolster his goal-shy frontline.

Plymouth star Freddie Ladapo and prolific free agent Lawrence Shankland are both thought to be attracting interest from the Black Cats as well as several other clubs.