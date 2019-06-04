Sunderland keen on Rangers and Blackburn Rovers target Stewart Downing as Middlesbrough winger weighs up future

Sunderland have entered the race to sign winger Stewart Downing, according to reports.

His Middlesbrough contract expires at the end of this month and as things stand he will be leaving the Riverside for pastures new.

The Teesside Gazette report Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are both targeting Downing this summer with Sunderland the latest club to register an interest.

A host of other clubs in England are monitoring the former England midfielder's situation plus there is long-standing interest from the MLS.

Boro are currently without a manager following the end of season departure of Tony Pulis and while Downing could yet have a future at the club if a new deal was offered, at this stage that looks increasingly unlikely and he is set to depart as things stand.

The Gazette report: "The player is expected to discuss options with Rovers and Rangers when he returns from his end of season holiday later this month.

"Sunderland may appeal as a destination because it will enable to stay in his native North East and cause the minimum disruption to his young family."

Downing had a loan spell at Sunderland in the 2003-04 season. He made seven first team appearances for Mick McCarthy’s side in the Championship.