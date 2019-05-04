Sunderland in the play-offs: Match dates, kick-off times and television details ahead of Portsmouth clash

Have your say

Sunderland have had their League One play-off opponents confirmed - with full details of the semi-final ties now set in stone.

The Black Cats will face Portsmouth over two legs, with the winner than facing either Charlton Athletic or Doncaster Rovers in the final at Wembley.

And with a quick turnaround before the first leg, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the League One play-offs:

When will Sunderland’s play-off games with Portsmouth be played?

The Black Cats’ fifth-place finish means that there will be a shift in the initially-advertised play-off dates.

And because the Wearsiders finished in the lower position, they will be forced to play their home leg first.

Sunderland’s first-leg against Portsmouth will take place at the Stadium of Light next Saturday, 11th May, with a 7:30pm kick-off.

The second-leg, at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park, will be played on Thursday 16th May with a 7:45pm kick-off.

For reference, Charlton and Doncaster will play their ties on Sunday 12th May (12:15pm kick-off) and Friday 17th May (7:45pm kick-off).

Are Sunderland’s play-off games on TV?

As they have done in previous seasons, Sky Sports are expected to broadcast all League One play-off ties.

The exact channels are yet to be confirmed.

How have Sunderland fared against Portsmouth so far this season?

Sunderland have already faced Pompey three times this season - and are yet to win.

The Black Cats fell to a 3-1 defeat at Fratton Park back in December, although that was partly down to an early Glenn Loovens red card.

In the return fixture at the Stadium of Light, played just a week ago, the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw as Tom Flanagan’s header was cancelled out by Jamal Lowe.

And of course, the pair also met at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final - Portsmouth winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

When is the League One play-off final if Sunderland beat Portsmouth?

Should Sunderland beat Portsmouth and progress to the play-off final, it will be played on Sunday, May 26th.

The final will be held at Wembley Stadium and will kick-off at 3:00pm.