Sunderland in the League One playoffs: Dates, tickets, away goals and technology - everything supporters must know

Sunderland's last-gasp defeat to Fleetwood Town confirmed their participation in the League One playoffs - so what do Cats fans need to know?

Here's some pointers about Sunderland and their impending playoff campaign:

What are the key League One playoff dates?

Saturday, May 11 – 7.30pm – League One A 1st Leg

Sunday, May 12 – 12,.30pm – League One B 1st Leg

Thursday, May 16 – 7.45pm – League One A 2nd Leg

Friday, May 17 – 7.45pm – League One B 2nd Leg

The selection for which fixtures are A and B will be made once the League One season is completed.

The play-off semi final matches will see the side finishing in 3rd face those who finish 6th, while 4th position will take on 5th.

The higher ranked side play at home in the second leg and, as ever, all ties will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Sunday, May 26 (3pm kick-off).

Who could Sunderland come up against?

Should Jack Ross' side stay in fourth place or dropped to fifth, Charlton Athletic will be the semi-final opponents.

However, if the Black Cats manage to overhaul Portsmouth in third on the final day, they will face either Doncaster Rovers or Peterborough United.

Will Sunderland play the first-leg home or away?

If Sunderland finish third or fourth, they are guaranteed to play away in the first leg.

That means Ross' men will hope to be celebrating a Wembley final in front of the Stadium of Light crowd in the second-leg.

Finishing fifth, though, would see Ross' side at home in the first leg.

What is the ticket allocation rule?

Do away goals count?

Away goals DO NOT count double. If the scores are level after 180 minutes of action then it's straight into extra time .

If it is still level after the additional half-hour then it's straight to the dreaded penalty shootout.

What about a fourth sub?

If either the semi-final or final goes to extra-time, both clubs will be allowed to use a fourth substitute.

Will any technology be in use?

Goal line technology will be available for both League One semi-finals, as well as the final at the home of football.

The EFL has already confirmed that VAR will not be used because it has not been implemented in league competition this season.

What is the prize money?

According to last year's information, Each Championship team will get a basic £2.3m plus a £4.5m solidarity payment.

So that’s £6.7m - or nearly five times as much as a League One club.

Championship clubs also get paid around four times as much for hosting TV games on Sky Sports.

The facility fee is £100,000 for Friday night and Saturday games, £120,000 for a Sunday game and £140,000 for a Thursday.