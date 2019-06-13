Sunderland will jet-off to Portugal this summer for a pre-season training camp - and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the trip abroad.

The Black Cats will take in two friendlies while overseas and, with full details now confirmed, here’s a handy look at all the key information ahead of the exciting pre-season schedule:

When do Sunderland head to Portugal, and how long are they there for?

Sunderland jet-off to Portugal on Wednesday, July 17, and will remain there for four days before returning on July 21.

Where in Portugal will Sunderland be based?

Jack Ross’ men will be based in Faro during their trip to Portugal - although their friendlies will both take place elsewhere.

Who will Sunderland play while in Portugal?

Sunderland have two friendlies lined-up during their time in Portugal - against Benfica B and Belenenses.

They will be the only two games the club participate in during the trip.

When and where will the pre-season friendlies in Portugal take place?

The Black Cats’ first friendly will be against Benfica B on Thursday, July 18 (7:30pm kick-off) - just a day after they arrive in Portugal.

Belenenses will then be Sunderland’s next opponents on Saturday, July 20 (7:30pm kick-off).

Both games will take place at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira - where the club have previously played pre-season fixtures.

How much are tickets for the friendlies and where can I buy them from?

Tickets for both games are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Sunderland have warned that only a limited number of tickets will be available for the fixtures, and can be bought online, from the Stadium of Light ticket office or over the phone.

Supporters have been advised to purchase early to secure their seat at the games.

The club are also offering packages for supporters, which include flights and exclusive privileges. Details of these are available at safc.com.

What is Sunderland’s full schedule while in Portugal?

Wednesday, July 17 - Arrive in Portugal

Thursday, July 18 - Sunderland v Benfica B (7:30pm)

Friday, July 19 - TBC

Saturday, July 20 - Sunderland v Belenenses (7:30pm)

Sunday, July 21 - Depart Portugal