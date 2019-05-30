Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter bids farewell in Instagram post

Robbin Ruiter has confirmed his Sunderland departure.

The Dutch goalkeeper took to Instagram to confirm he would be leaving the Stadium of Light following a two-year spell at the club, Ruiter having played second fiddle to No.1 stopper Jon McLaughlin for much of this season.

Ruiter was part of a Sunderland squad relegated to the third tier last season and the Black Cats were unsuccessful in their bid to bounce straight back, Charlton Athletic scoring a last-minute winner in the play-off final to condemn the Wearsiders to another season in League One.

Ruiter thanked the Sunderland support and said he hoped the team won promotion back to the Championship next season.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Ruiter posted: "After 2 years my time at @sunderlandafcofficial has come to an end.

"It has been a tough time for everyone who loves the club.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the rewards after a long season last sunday at Wembley, but hopefully the team can get promotion next year.

"Thanks to everyone who made me and my family felt home in Sunderland."

Ruiter made just six appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy and a brief sub appearance in League One.

Despite his limited game time this year and suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Ruiter has previously said he had no regrets over his move to Wearside.

He was not on the bench at Wembley, Max Stryjek was instead the deputy to McLaughlin at Wembley.