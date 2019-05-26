Sunderland get Aiden McGeady boost as Jack Ross names unchanged XI for Charlton Athletic clash

Have your say

Aiden McGeady has been named on the bench as Sunderland take on Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final.

McGeady has not featured since the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on April 27th.

He suffered a broken bone in his foot in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the start of that month.

The team is unchanged from the XI that edged out Kenny Jackett's side over two legs in the play-off final.

Striker Igor Vetokele misses out for Charlton Athletic, while Lee Bowyer has recalled Darren Pratley to the side after his crucial goal in the second leg of their semi final win over Doncaster Rovers.

Former Black Cats Jonny Williams is on the bench.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Ozturk, Flanagan, Oviedo; Leadbitter, Cattermole, Power, Honeyman, Maguire; Wyke

Subs: Stryjek, Matthews, Gooch, Morgan, McGeady, Grigg, Dunne

Charlton Athletic XI: Phillips; Dijksteel, Sarr, Bauer, Purrington; Bielik, Pratley, Cullen, Aribo; Taylor, Parker

Subs: Maxwell, Pearce, Forster-Caskey, Reeves, Solly, Williams, Lapslie