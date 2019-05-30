Sunderland fans react to Dylan McGeouch comments - with many keen to see midfielder stay

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch didn't even make the bench for Sunderland's League One play-off final on Sunday - casting more doubt over his future on Wearside.

The Scot, who joined the Wearsiders from Hibernian last summer, has made 22 league appearances for the Black Cats since his arrival, but has struggled to nail down a first-team spot at Stadium of Light.

And, after Sunderland's 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium, McGeouch admitted he will consider his future at the Stadium of Light, following a 'disappointing' season.

READ: Dylan McGeouch makes honest admission about his Sunderland future after Wembley snub

Sunderland fans were quick to react to McGeouch's comments, with the majority keen for the midfielder to stay.

Here are some of the responses:

@Deanospamoni85 said: "I'd personally play him next season... looked one of our better midfielders when he has played this year"

@davidlaing93 agreed: "He’d be the second name on my team sheet after McLaughlin. Best outfield player at the club by miles. Always offers an option, links play really well"

@Jamesfoxbass isn't so sure: "Just shows a good character for me and that he wants to actually play football. Nothing wrong with that at all. Personally I’d move him on due to the injuries and us having Leadbitter who is equally capable on the ball and is more physical in the challenge"

@gdfrank80 added: "He wouldn’t be a great loss. He’s rarely fit."

@adamguest disagreed: "He offers something different to Cattermole, power and leadbitter who are all good lads but too similar. I’d ship out two of them personally, with a heavy heart. Keep McGeouch, one of those and bring in one or two bigger, rangier guys to supplement Robson, Embleton and Mumba"

@Shaun19948296 also tweeted: "Shame he’s a good player and although never really stood out it was evidenced when he did play we got results and looked more solid."

Meanwhile on our SAFC Sunderland Echo Facebook page, Sheila Patton commented: "Great player should have been on at wembley"

David Hunter is also a fan: "Better player than honeymann and power nothing against those guys he just is a better player"

On the other hand, Chris Hutchinson commented: "Not good enough, you gave the ball away so easily. Must improve or leave"

Paul Ritson was also unsure: "Good player when fit, but sadly he spends most of the time injured!! So not really much point in him being here!!!!"