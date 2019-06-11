Sunderland will turn their attentions to signing a new goalkeeper after releasing their retained list for the 2019/2020 season.

While Wales international right back Adam Matthews was the most high profile departure, the exit of goalkeepers Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek leaves Jack Ross with just one senior shot-stopper in his squad.

The Black Cats have reportedly shown an interest Middlesbrough’s Dimi Konstantopoulos as a short-term backup to Jon McLaughlin.

Bishop Auckland-born winger Luke Molyneux and Under-23 players Max Johnstone, Connor Shields and Alex Storey will also leave this summer.

Elsewhere in League One, Graham Carey has left Plymouth Argyle after four seasons at Home Park. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

Carey had been offered a new contract to extend his stay with Argyle but will be moving on despite manager Ryan Lowe’s attempt to keep him at the club.

Bristol Rovers have confirmed another new arrival at the Mem with centre-back Tom Davies joining on a free transfer. The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons at Coventry City but declined triggering a third year option to pursue first-team football elsewhere.

Portsmouth midfielder Adam May has sealed a loan switch to League Two Swindon. May featured five times for Pompey last term, all in cup competitions, and was an unused substitute in the Checkatrade Trophy final win over Sunderland.

Doncaster Rovers have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Richie Smallwood. However, several reports also suggest Rovers won’t make a move for the 28-year-old.