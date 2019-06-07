Denver Hume is looking to take the next step in his Sunderland career and nail down the left-back slot next season.

The 20-year-old academy product made 11 appearances last term but is aiming to be first choice left-back as Sunderland bid for promotion back to the Championship.

Hume, who signed a new two-year deal earlier this season, was competing with Bryan Oviedo and Reece James but both of their futures are in doubt.

Oviedo is among the high earners and could be moved on this summer while James is yet to commit to another season.

Jack Ross is a big fan of Hume and the defender is keen to repay the faith shown in him.

Hume said: "The coaches have put a lot of time and effort into me and others, they have shown good faith and given me an opportunity to play and now I need to repay that when I get the chance to play by putting in good performances.

“This season I have played a few games, been in and out the team.

“Next season I will look to play as many games as possible and try and make that spot my own."

Hume, who hails from Northumberland and has been at the club for more than a decade, added: “When you have been at a club a long time you want to repay the faith they have shown in you.

“You understand the club more when you have been here that length of time, you appreciate how much it means to everyone and how much you want to give back,” he told the club website.