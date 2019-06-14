Sunderland could face Manchester United & Liverpool's U21s in the EFL Trophy next season

Liverpool and Manchester United’s U21s will join Sunderland’s first team in the EFL Trophy for next season.

The pair join youth teams from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal in next year’s competition - meaning the Premier League’s top six teams last campaign will be represented.

Sunderland reached the competition’s final at Wembley last March but following a thrilling 2-2 draw were beaten by Portsmouth on penalties.

The draw for the group stage will take place in July with the first round of fixtures scheduled to take place week in the first week of September.

EFL Executive Chair, Debbie Jevans, said: “The EFL Trophy continues to grow and we are delighted to welcome Liverpool and Manchester United U21s to the competition.

The recent feedback received from Clubs and coaches has been very positive with the current format continuing to offer greater revenue for our Clubs and competitive first team football for young talent.”