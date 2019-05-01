Sunderland confirm pre-season tour location with Cats set to play two friendlies abroad

Sunderland have confirmed they will head to Portugal ahead of the 2019/20 season to take part in an extensive four-day training camp.

The Black Cats will play two pre-season friendlies during the trip and will depart for Faro on Wednesday, July 17.

Sunderland also visited the region last summer when Jack Ross took his squad on a week-long training camp - yet the team didn't play any games.

The Wearsiders also took part in friendlies at Darlington, Hartlepool United, Grimsby Town and St Mirren, plus an abandoned friendly against Middlesbrough following a huge storm.

Speaking to the Roker Rapport Podcast last month, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald confirmed there is also set to be a friendly at the Stadium of Light this summer.

“We are going to have one home pre-season friendly, I believe, a couple away and a tour," said Donald.

“We are pretty much finalised on 80 per cent of that, we have organised the tour, it just needs to be announced, I think we were just finalising some opposition.

“Last summer the pre-season going away was good but there was no games for the fans to go and watch."

The club are also offering VIP packages for supporters which can be found on the club's website.