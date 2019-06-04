Sunderland have confirmed their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2019/20 season – with a trip to South Shields now in the diary.

The Black Cats are set to return to pre-season training in July ahead of the new campaign as they aim to go one better and gain promotion from League One.

And they will make the short journey to Mariners Park to take on near-neighbours South Shields in one of their earliest friendlies – which kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm on Thursday, July 11.

Jack Ross will take a senior side to face Lee Picton and Graham Fenton’s outfit, who narrowly missed out on promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier Division last season.

The Wearsiders will be handed their own allocation of tickets for the trip to Shields, with the home club advising fans to purchase early to avoid disappointment.

A South Shields statement said: “Sunderland are to be given an allocation of tickets to sell, and full ticketing arrangements for both sets of supporters will be announced in due course.

“With demand for tickets expected to be high for this fixture, fans are advised to buy tickets in advance.

“Ticket prices will be £6 for adults, £4 for students and over-65s, and £2 for under-16s.

“Further announcements about this game will be made as soon as possible.”

While this is the first friendly confirmed by the Black Cats, Ross’ side are also set to play twice during their pre-season tour to Portugal.

Sunderland will jet-off to Faro on Wednesday, July 17 for a four-day training gamp which will includes games against two yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

Stewart Donald also confirmed last week that one friendly was scheduled to take place at the Stadium of Light, after the side played all the pre-season fixtures on the road last year.