Sunderland close in on double swoop, Championship club end interest in Portsmouth star, Peterborough chief launches Twitter rant plus updates on Coventry and Blackpool - League One and Two news

Have your say

Here are all the latest League One and Two rumours from around the web:

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has revealed the club have received bids for John Marquis, who wanted to join Sunderland in January. (Doncaster Free Press)

And the Black Cats are expected to move for Marquis and Bolton defender Harry Brockbank - once Mark Campell's completes his takeover. (Northern Echo)

Jack Ross' side are said to be facing competition from Championship duo Millwall and QPR for 26-goal Marquis. (Northern Echo)

McCann has also confirmed that Danny Andrew has joined Fleetwood Town - but says the club have reached an agreement to sign a replacement left-back. (Yorkshire Post)

Portsmouth are on the brink of sealing their second summer signing with Gary Mackay-Steven set to join from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen. (Press and Journal)

Millwall have turned their attentions towards a Premier League target after deciding to cool their interest in Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe. (London News Online)

Blackpool are set to make their second new signing this week following last week's takeover. Jamie Devitt, formerly of Carlisle, has been strongly linked. (The Sun)

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has posted a lengthy rant on Twitter on why Posh pulled out of a deal for a League Two star - believed to George Edmundson. (Various)

Charlton Athletic have joined a clutch of clubs - including Portsmouth - interested in free agent defender Tom Lockyer. (South London Press)

Huddersfield Town have beaten Leeds United to the signing of winger Forest Green Rovers winger Reece Brown after agreeing a fee. (Football Insider)

Cardiff City are set to announce the arrival of Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks in the next 24 hours in a transfer worth £1.5m. (Daily Mail)

Coventry City have agreed a contract with defender Josh Pask and will officially join on July 1 following his release from West Ham United. (Various)

MK Dons foward Kieran Agard has ended speculation surrounding his future by penning a new deal with the newly-promoted club. (Various)

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has confirmed he has put in bids for TWO new strikers after admitting his attacking area was his "main concern". (Mansfield Chad)

Former Newcastle United midfielder Brad Inman has left Rochdale and returned to Australia to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar. (The Sun)