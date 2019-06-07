Businessman Mark Campbell is expected to become Sunderland majority shareholder later this month but faces competition for his takeover plans at Falkirk.

Campbell is leading a Singapore-based consortium looking to invest in the Black Cats and he could take as much as a 74 per cent stake in Sunderland.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Due diligence is reported to have been completed and a deal could be finalised in the next couple of weeks, subject to the EFL approval process, as reported.

Campbell has also been heavily linked with a takeover at Scottish side Falkirk, one idea touted being they would act as a feeder club for Sunderland, but fresh reports in Scotland claim an Indian consortium is now favourite to take charge at Falkirk.

The Bairns were relegated last season. The latest reports are in the print edition of the Scottish Daily Mail.

They report the Indian consortium is now in pole position to take charge at Falkirk.

Stewart Donald has spoken openly about the need to bring in fresh investment at Sunderland and looks set to sell most of his controlling stake, with Campbell taking the title of chairman if the deal goes through.

There are conflicting reports over how much of the club the Campbell-led consortium will be acquiring with reports suggesting it will be anywhere between 54 and 74 per cent.

Sunderland stress they are still talking to other parties and that Donald could yet remain at the helm with EFL approval still to be ratified.