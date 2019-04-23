Sunderland boss on Bryan Oviedo injury concern, Chris Maguire's return and Max Power's form

Jack Ross hailed Max Power after the Sunderland midfielder looked to have got his side three crucial points in the search for automatic promotion.

Power's late strike gave the Black Cats a crucial lead against Peterborough United but they were pegged back by a fine goal from Matt Godden.

The midfielder was impressive throughout the contest and certainly deserved to be on the winning side.

Ross feels the 25-year-old is back to his best after a frustrating spell earlier in the season where he saw red three times, one of those decisions then overturned.

"Max’s form over the last month to six months has been back to what he was like early season," Ross said.

“He looked strong physically, feels in a good place and that is what in terms of selecting the same team I thought all the players were in a good place.

“They didn't fatigue too much.

“Both goals were decent strikes.”

The draw was costly for Sunderland, automatic promotion now out of their hands.

They face a tough challenge breaking into second before the end of the season but they were at least boosted by the return of Chris Maguire.

He has been missing for over two months with a fractured fibula but looked lively on his return to action.

“I think he has been a little bit impatient [to get back], naturally how he is," Ross said.

“But he had enough training to put himself in a good place.

“I thought even the subs I couldn’t have asked much more, their impact on the game was good.

“It is good having that different attacking option in Chris.”

Bryan Oviedo could be an early injury doubt for the visit of Portsmouth this weekend after suffering a groin injury in assisting Power for the goal.

He was able to finish the game as the Black Cats had already made three substitutions, but was clearly in discomfort.

“It was his groin, a wee problem at half-time," Ross said.

"He aggravated it when he put the cross in in the lead up to the goal.”