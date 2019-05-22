Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals Aiden McGeady injury latest ahead of Charlton clash

Sunderland boss Jack Ross says he'll give Aiden McGeady 'every chance' of playing in the League One play-off final against Charlton on Sunday.

The 33-year-old winger has scored 11 league goals this season but has missed the Black Cats' last four games with a foot injury.

Sunderland have been managing McGeady's workload in recent weeks, with Ross admitting the Republic of Ireland international needs an extended break.

Yet, Ross still believes the winger could make one more appearance this season, to try and help the Black Cats win promotion to the Championship.

"He has a chance," said Ross when asked if McGeady could return this weekend. "The two week break he had since being unavailable for the first leg against Portsmouth has helped him.

"We've spoken often enough for his need for a prolonged rest period for him, he won't get that until the summer but this period of rest has come at a good time for him.

"We'll be building up his workload as the week goes on and he has a chance of being involved in the game."

"We'll make a sensible decision, as we did for the second leg against Portsmouth, and give him every chance."