Sunderland boss Jack Ross responds to speculation linking him with Scotland manager's job

Jack Ross insists his focus remains solely on Sunderland - despite reports linking him with the vacant Scotland manager's job.

Reports from north of the border suggested that Ross was one of several names under consideration by the Scottish FA as they look to appoint a successor to the recently-departed Alex McLeish.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has responded to speculation

The Daily Record claimed that a six-man shortlist for the role was drawn-up, featuring Ross and five further candidates.

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes, ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes, Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and SFA performance director Malky Mackay are all reported to also be in the frame.

The Black Cats boss has indicated in the past that he would be interested in the Scotland job at some point in his career, and has sprung to prominence with the work he has done at St Mirren and in turning around Sunderland's fortunes.

But, for now at least, Ross insists his focus is purely on the Black Cats' upcoming clash with Portsmouth.

"I'm aware there is a huge amount of speculation goes around with all managerial jobs now, " he said.

"I think I spoke last week about how much I enjoy the job here and how much I have to go to have done the job properly.

"As you can imagine, my focus has very much been on trying to lift the players from Monday and prepare properly for this weekend's game."