Sunderland boss Jack Ross provides Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke injury updates ahead of Southend trip

Sunderland boss Jack Ross admitted he still has some injury concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Southend.

The Black Cats will definitely finish in a play-off position following Tuesday's defeat at Fleetwood, a result which ended the Wearsiders' automatic promotion hopes.

Yet Ross insists he will take the game at Roots Hall seriously, with the hosts fighting to avoid relegation from the third tier.

"First of all, I would never not treat a game properly," said Ross. "We want to try and end the season with a win, there's a lot at stake for us. That will be reflected in our selection."

Both Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke missed the Fleetwood clash through injury, and Ross is hopeful the latter will return this weekend.

Wyke was absent with a dead leg, while McGeady has been nursing a fractured foot ever since the win over Accrington Stanley at the start of April.

"We had two or three more concerns on the back of Tuesday night, as you'd expect with a lot of games in April," added Ross when asked about injuries.

"We're hoping that Charlie Wyke will be back available, he obviously missed Tuesday, Aiden will probably remain out."

"We're still trying to give him as much time as possible to be healthy from his injury.

"We've got doubts over a couple but we'll see how they react to what they've done this morning over the course of the day and we'll decide from there."

Sunderland could still finish as high as third in League One with a victory over The Shrimpers. The Black Cats could also drop to fifth if they fail to win.