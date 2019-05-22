Sunderland boss Jack Ross pays tribute to Grant Leadbitter for Portsmouth performance after mother's passing

Sunderland boss Jack Ross says Grant Leadbitter can be proud of his performance against Portsmouth last week - which came just a day after the death of the player's mother.

Leadbitter, 33, played the full 90 minutes at Fratton Park as Sunderland reached the League One play-off final, following a goalless draw with Pompey.

And ahead of Sunday's final against Charlton at Wembley, Ross paid tribute to Leadbitter's character and performance under difficult circumstance on the south coast.

"I'm reluctant to say too much about it because I think it's a player's own personal life," said Ross. "They're normal people as well and they have things going on that people don't see.

"I was aware of what had happened, Grant spoke to me on the Wednesday morning, by that time he knew he was going to be playing in the game.

"We had a conversation to make sure he was ready to play, I trust him, I trust all my players, and he gave a performance he can be proud of, that his family can be proud of, that was the vital thing for him.

"I think he's really focused on having a productive end of the season as well, it's a difficult time for him personally but it's testament to his strength of character that he was able to produce a performance like that under those circumstances."

Leadbitter's mum Susan passed away from cancer on Wednesday night, but only Ross and Sunderland captain George Honeyman knew.

Ross also revealed that none of his staff were aware of the news until after the game.

"Players are all different and choose to live their lives in different ways," added Ross. "Once he let me know, which I think he did out of respect and my position as manager, I think he then spoke to George.

"It's his choice then to tell anyone else, I didn't even tell any of my staff so none of my staff knew until post match.

"That was his choice to then tell other people."