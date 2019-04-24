Sunderland boss Jack Ross on six-man shortlist for Scotland job - reports

Scottish football chiefs have drawn up a six-man shortlist for the vacant national team manager's job - with Jack Ross reportedly on it.

The Scottish FA are looking for a replacement for Alex McLeish, who was sacked last week after a poor start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Daily Record reports that the board will call a meeting to finalise their shortlist of contenders, having spent the Easter weekend looking at a number of candidates.

And the provisional shortlist is said to include Sunderland manager Ross.

The Black Cats boss has indicated in the past that he would be interested in the Scotland job at some point in his career, and has sprung to prominence with the work he has done at St Mirren and in turning around Sunderland's fortunes.

However, he remains an outsider for the role, with the other five candidates - Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes, ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes, Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and SFA performance director Malky Mackay - all boasting more experience than him.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season, but endured a disastrous spell at the Stadium of Light, unable to save Sunderland from relegation from the Premier League.

After his departure, Black Cats chief executive pursued McInnes, but was rejected by the Dons boss, who has tried to break Celtic's stranglehold on Scottish football.

Clarke remains the favourite with bookmakers, while Gemmill and Macaky are being considered as interim choices for the end of season double header against Cyprus and Belgium.

Ross remains 20-1 with some bookies, but is understood to be highly-rated by Scottish FA chiefs.

He admitted last year that managing Scotland was his 'ultimate ambition' but told the Echo last week that he was fully focused on Sunderland, amid the links to the national job and West Brom.