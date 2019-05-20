Sunderland boss Jack Ross is loosely linked with Swansea job - yet move seems unlikely

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will hope to be managing in the Championship next season - with the Black Cats just one match away from England's second tier.

The Wearsiders will face Charlton in the League One play-off final next weekend and, if Sunderland do seal promotion with a win at Wembley, Ross' stock will surely rise.

Since his arrival at the Stadium of Light last summer, Ross has already been linked with the West Brom manager's job and the Scotland national team, despite insisting he remains fully focused on Sunderland.

And according to a recent report, Ross has also caught the eye of Championship side Swansea, who look set to lose manager Graham Potter to Brighton.

The Mirror have claimed the Swans will speak to QPR assistant John Eustace about the manager's role at the Liberty Stadium, while Ross and Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel are among the potential candidates.

Even so, a move to South Wales seems unlikely, especially if Ross can guide Sunderland back to the second tier.

Following the West Brom speculation, Ross told the Echo he still has 'an awful lot' he wants to achieve at Sunderland and is enjoying his time on Wearside.

"I'm trying to be clear-headed about what we're trying to do [at Sunderland]", Ross told the Echo last month.

“I’ve said time and time again how much I enjoy this job, and also how much I’ve still got to do within it.

“For however long I’m here, that’s what I’ll be focused on, and my commitment to the job I’ve got to do here hasn’t changed.

"That’s the only thing I’m focused on and there’s still an awful lot of things I want to achieve at Sunderland Football Club.”