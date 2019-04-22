Sunderland boss Jack Ross delivers Peterborough United verdict ahead of huge day in League One promotion battle

Sunderland had little time to bask in the satisfaction of a job well done against Doncaster Rovers, with another tough test against play-off hopefuls Peterborough United today.

The Black Cats boosted hopes of a top two spot with a convincing 2-0 win over Grant McCann’s Doncaster at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

And the intense Easter weekend fixture list sees them travel to the ABAX Stadium this afternoon to take on Posh, seventh in League One, a place and four points off the final play-off spot.

Their play-off ambitions were dented on Good Friday, Darren Ferguson’s side were leading Fleetwood Town before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw in the 94th minute.

Sunderland have endured a manic schedule post-Wembley but with just four games of the campaign remaining, there is little room for error.

The Black Cats’ destiny is still very much in their own hands, with a game in hand over Barnsley.

Ross said: “We knew we had a tough schedule in April and also that we were coming up against difficult opponents.

"But you look at the run-in for all the teams and there are no easy games, none of them have easy games.

“We know we are going to a team that has a lot to play for as well, there is a certain amount of pressure on them, they are at home. They had an opportunity to close the gap further if they hadn’t conceded late in the game.

“Preparation time is tight for us but we regroup and started that prep Saturday morning and get ready to go again.

"We look forward to it, the players enjoyed the Doncaster win and it was a nice way for them to respond to last week.”