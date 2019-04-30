Sunderland boss gives Elliot Embleton contract and injury update with midfielder's future still uncertain

Jack Ross remains hopeful that Elliot Embleton will commit his future to the club, though he admits talks are yet to reach a successful resolution.

The England youth international sees his current deal expire at the end of this season, and Ross is keen to keep him.

The Black Cats boss was given a big boost last week when fellow academy graduate Denver Hume signed a new two-year deal.

"No more [news on Elliot] at the moment, that's just ongoing at the moment, as it was with Denver," Ross said.

"I'm pleased to get one out of the way, hopefully there'll be another one to follow."

Embleton will not be short of suitors after an impressive breakthrough campaign on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two.

That loan was cut short by injury and Ross admits there were some concerns that it could keep him sidelined for a significant period of time.

The 20-year-old is now back on Wearside as he continues his rehab.

"He's back with us at the club," Ross said.

"He had quite a serious hamstring injury, very serious in fact.

"We were concerned he might need surgery but he's just in an enforced rest period.

"All being well, he should be back for pre-season which was the worry that he might not be, but he should be.

"So he just continues his rehabilitation here."

Ross is hopeful that Embleton will be able to join Hume in pushing for first team honours next season.

Another young midfielder who will be eager to be part of that conversation is Ethan Robson.

Though Robson's Dundee have been struggling in the top tier of Scottish football, the loanee has played regularly and scored a fine goal against Motherwell last weekend.

"It's why we want to keep them at the club and why we put Ethan [Robson] out on loan," Ross said.

"I think it's been brilliant for him, challenging in terms of how Dundee have performed as a team but the fact that he's stayed in the team most weeks, contributed with a couple of goals, his finish on his right foot at the weekend was really good.

"Mentally for him it will have been challenging, finding himself involved in what he has been at the bottom of the table.

"I said before he went on loan how much I like him as a player, and hopefully he strengthens us if he comes back better for it."