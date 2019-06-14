Sunderland and Portsmouth are battling interest from the Championship to land £500,000-rated Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo.

Plymouth Live are reporting that the Black Cats and League One rivals Pompey are both close to agreeing a fee for the striker having renewed their interest.

Both clubs had bids for the 26-year-old goalscorer rejected in January.

A third club is also reported to have lodged a bid, while there has been interest in him from Championship clubs in the past including Brentford.

The striker is under contract having signed a two-year deal last summer.

He scored 19 goals in 46 starts for relegated Plymouth, his goals not enough to keep the Pilgims in the third tier.

Plymouth Live report: “Portsmouth and Sunderland both had bids for the 26-year-old goalscorer rejected by the Pilgrims in January and have renewed their interest.

“Another club is also thought to have made an offer for Ladapo, while there has been long-standing interest in him from Championship side Brentford.

“Ladapo signed a two-year contract with Argyle last summer after a short, unsuccessful spell at Southend United.”

There is also interest in him from Scottish Premiership clubs.

Sunderland have Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke as their main strikers but will be looking to bolster their striking options this summer, goth Grigg and Wyke only managed five goals each last season.

An ankle injury hampered Grigg following his £3million move from Wigan Athletic, while Wyke had two serious knee injuries which kept him out the first half of the season.

A Mark Campbell-led consortium is hoping to become majority shareholder at Sunderland later this week.