Sunderland at Wembley: Travel and parking details plus pubs and food - League One play-off final fans' guide

Thousands of Sunderland fans will descend onto Wembley soil again this Sunday for the League One play-off final with Charlton Athletic.

For fans travelling to the home of football, we’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know for the big day – including the essentials of how to get to the stadium, parking, food and... pubs.

How to get to Wembley Stadium

London Underground

Wembley Park Tube – five-minute walk to stadium (Metropolitan Line direct to Baker Street / Jubilee Line direct to Baker Street and Bond Street)

Wembley Central Tube – 15-minute walk to stadium (Bakerloo Line direct to Marylebone, Baker Street and Oxford Circus)

London Overground

Wembley Stadium Station – five-minute walk to stadium (Chiltern Railways direct to London Marylebone)

Bus

Local buses to the stadium include: 18, 83, 92 and 224.

Please note that London buses no longer accept cash, therefore any supporters travelling by bus will need to pay for the fare using an Oyster card or contactless payment card.

For London tube, road, bus and other services please visit: www.tfl.gov.uk. Find train times and fares at: http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ or call: 0871 200 4950.

Where to park if you're driving to Wembley Stadium

There is limited parking available for events at Wembley Stadium, so it is advised that you book as soon as possible.

Sunderland have been allocated the Yellow Car Park (HA9 0EG) whereas Charlton have been designated the Red (HA9 8DS) Car Park.

There are off-site car parks close to Wembley on Lonsdale Avenue (HA9 7EG) and Preston Road (HA3 0QQ), however, still require advanced booking.

To secure a car parking space, please visit the official Wembley website and follow the instructions. Please note, the opening time for each car park differs.

Where you can eat around Wembley Stadium

If you're looking for something quick and easy, there is a McDonalds stationed at the bottom of Wembley Way.

Should you prefer a sit-down meal ahead of the big kick-off, head to the London Designer Outlet for places such as Pizza Express, Handmade Burgers, Nandos and TGI Fridays.

The pubs Sunderland fans should go to

Black Cats fans have been allocated pubs around Wembley Stadium:

The Torch, 1 - 5 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

Crock of Gold, 23 Bridge Road, Wembley, HA9 9AB

Blue Check Café, 12 - 13 Empire Way, Wembley, HA9 0RQ

Crystal Club (Sports Bar and Complex), South Way, Wembley, HA9 9HF

The Parish, 120 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley, HA9 8HP

Sports Bar Double 6, 125 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HG

The Wembley Tavern, 121 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HG

Premier Inn, 151 Wembley Park Drive, HA9 8HG

Hilton Hotel, Lakeside Way, HA9 OBU

Novotel, Olympic Way, HA9 ONP

International House, McDermott House, Empire Way, HA9 ONH

Is there a fan zone?

Yes. The Sunderland Fan Zone is located next to the Wembley Arena.

Alcoholic drinks and street food will be on sale.

How to get into Wembley Stadium

Sunderland fans will be based in the East End of the stadium with access via the following turnstiles:

Level 1 – B / C / F / G

Level 2 – Level Two East

Level 5 – A / D / E

What time Wembley Stadium will open and close

Wembley will open its turnstiles two hours before kick-off at 1:00pm.

Due to enhanced security searches in place for this match supporters are strongly advised to arrive at the stadium no later than one hour prior to kick-off.

Closure time is usually dependent on whether the match reaches extra-time or penalties